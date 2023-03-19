OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County is working on building their first subdivision.

The Daviess County Fiscal court invested $1,00o,000 into the project. Daviess County Habitat Executive Director Jeremy Stephens says a lot of habitat affiliates across the country are building subdivisions because it can save money in the long run.

“We put a committee of people together to research properties, and boy did we,” says Stephens. “Over 6 to 9 months, we identified at least 12 to 14 different properties, all of which would need a good chunk of money invested in the infrastructure portion of that project.

Stephens say the group came to the conclusion that they would be doing a lot of infrastructure building, but not a lot of home building.

“So we went back to the fiscal court and said, ‘We’re doing whatever it takes to be successful here but if you have any suggestions,’ and they were really the catalyst to the CBDG grant.”

He hopes that if they get the Community Development Block Grant, they can break ground on the project this fall.