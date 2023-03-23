OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro is the site of all things scary this weekend. The second annual Fear Expo and HAuNTcon is underway at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The event features vendors and gruesome displays with spine-chilling items available for professional haunted houses or other displays.

Fear Expo also coordinated a haunt tour that departed Owensboro to Louisville, visiting haunted sites around the city along the way.

“If you’re bringing young kids, we don’t have a discount for kids because obviously our guideline is we don’t want anyone under the age of 16,” says Fear Expo CEO Doug Shelden. “But this is going to be a fun event. You’re going to get to see the stuff that the big boys use to build the attractions.”

The expo will be open only for VIP ticket holders Friday and the movie industry Saturday, but will be open to the public beginning Sunday morning.