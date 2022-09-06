DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to clean out your garage or get rid of household hazardous wastes, Daviess County may be able to help.

County officials announced they will be hosting a “Tox Away Day” Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Daviess County Operations Center.

Some of the accepted items include: Antifreeze, Motor Oil, Household Cleaners, Fluorescent Bulbs, Lawn Chemicals, Lithium Batteries, Pharmaceuticals, PCB Materials, & Oil-Based Paints.

For a full list of what is and isn’t accepted, click here. For specific questions, you’re asked to call the Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.

UP NEXT: ‘Sunflower Experience’ returns to Daviess County