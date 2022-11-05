OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro.
According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help.
Keyarra Haynes is described as:
- Age: 15-years-old
- Sex: Female
- Race: Black
- Hair: Black
- Eyes” Brown
- Height: 5’03”
- Weight: 130 lbs
If you have any information that may help police find her, you’re urged to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.