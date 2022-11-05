OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro.

According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help.

Keyarra Haynes is described as:

Age: 15-years-old

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair: Black

Eyes” Brown

Height: 5’03”

Weight: 130 lbs

If you have any information that may help police find her, you’re urged to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.