Update: Officers went inside but were unable to locate the suspect.

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A heavy police presence has been reported at the Owensboro Motel.

Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Dylan Evans states a suspect that is known to have a warrant fled from officers into a motel room and will not respond to officers.

The intersection of Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street and streets southbound have been blocked off, and a SWAT team is on scene.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.