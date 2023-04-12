OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Heavy police presence was spotted at the US Bank Home Mortgage on Tamarack Road in Owensboro.

Law enforcement officials responded to the business Wednesday afternoon after someone reportedly made threats to employees.

We’re told the building has been evacuated and there is no current threat to the public. OPD says this is an open investigation and more information is expected to be released soon.

Detectives are in process of interviewing someone related to this incident, according to police. As of 3:30 this afternoon, officers are no longer on scene.

Eyewitness News spoke with Daviess County Public Schools PIO Maddie McLure and she tells us several schools were temporarily put on lock-out during the situation, but that has since been lifted. We’re told dismissal has begun and that some students may be getting home late due to transportation delays.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

