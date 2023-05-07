HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — 45 years of a cultural tradition in Owensboro and Daviess County will be celebrated this week at BBQ and Barrels.

“It is the celebration of our past, our present, and our future, bringing together two of Owensboro’s greatest traditions – authentic, unparalleled Owensboro barbecue and historic Kentucky bourbon,” says a BBQ and Barrels spokesperson.

(Courtesy: BBQ and Barrels)

The event will include over 20 food and beverage vendors including over half-a-dozen stations for arts and crafts.

Organizers say they’re bringing the focus back to its roots — true Kentucky barbecue while adding in elements of Kentucky bourbon.

BBQ and Barrels is being held May 12 and 13 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Click here for more information.