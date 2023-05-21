OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, local firefighters faced off in a hockey match to benefit a woman with a brain tumor.

The Owensboro Fire Department and Daviess County Fire Department partnered with the Evansville Hoses hockey team for the game at the Edge Ice Center in Owensboro.

Georgia McCrady will have to undergo several weeks of radiation in Cincinnati. Family tells us her father was a firefighter and died from brain cancer. Saturday night’s benefit game will help her with the medical bills that insurance won’t cover.

“From my brother’s past experience, we have had an extended family with the policeman and the firemen, and they’re like brothers to me,” says Cheryl McCrady. “Live life to its fullest everyday ’cause you never know what’s gonna happen.”

She tells us they’ve raised several thousand dollars from various fundraisers.