OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Owensboro Police Department (OPD), Clifford Brandon, 53, of Maceo, a firefighter at Owensboro Fire Station 2, was arrested on charges of child pornography.

A news release says on the morning of February 10, the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) executed a search warrant at Owensboro Fire Station 2. The release says that search ended in the arrest of a city employee serving as a firefighter. City officials note due to the nature of the charges the employee is facing, the employee has been suspended without pay pending the city’s employee disciplinary process.

“We are aware of the situation that occurred at a city fire station Friday morning and trust in the Owensboro Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation. The city does not condone this behavior and will move forward with an internal procedure to determine disciplinary actions for the employee,” says Nate Pagan, Owensboro City Manager.

The city has no further comments due to this being an ongoing investigation.