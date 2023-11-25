OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Rapper Jack Harlow kicked off his “No Place Like Home” tour in Owensboro on Friday night.

This is the third hometown tour the Grammy-nominated rapper has performed. The 6-city tour makes stops across Kentucky and will wrap up in Lexington at Rupp Arena on December 3.

Although the doors at the Owensboro Sportscenter opened at 6:30 p.m., fans had begun lining up outside hours before.

At the event, the St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter and the Daniel Pitino Shelter collected items to help with the Jack Harlow Foundation’s No Place Like Home Holiday Drive, including deodorant and body wash.