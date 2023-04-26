Jay-Z (left) and Jay-Z (right) [Photo by Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky and Scott Gries/Getty Images for Universal Music]

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Jay-Z, whether he realizes it or not, shares the same name with a puppy who is in desperate need of a home.

“This Jay-Z doesn’t have 99 problems, but he does have one — he needs a forever home!” says Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky, an Owensboro animal rescue.

Saving Paws shared photos of Jay-Z, a four-month old mixed breed boy, on Facebook and Petfinder. According to the animal rescue, he came from a rural county with his siblings.

Jay-Z (Courtesy: Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky)

“Unlike most of our rescues, we know a little bit about his lineage – his mama was a border collie/poodle mix and daddy was a boxer mix,” says Saving Paws on social media. “All that mixed up DNA sure made for a cute pooch!”

Saving Paws says his vaccinations are up to date, he is neutered and is good in a home with other dogs, cats and children. If interested in adopting Jay-Z, visit his page on Petfinder.com.