OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Movie superstar Johnny Depp has not been shy to national media as of lately, but now he’s even making local headlines.

The famous Tri-State native was back home in Owensboro on Friday, and some lucky neighbors got the chance to meet him in person.

Jeff Day was one of those lucky people. He posted several images of the neighbors with Depp, who was nice enough to let them take a group photo together before he left. Jeff’s Facebook post reads:

“Hanging out with the neighbors last night out front when a group of 5 or 6 people made their way across the street right in front of us. Amongst that group was none other than Johnny Depp himself! He agreed to take a few pics if we didn’t tell anyone he was here until he left today.”

The social media post also mentions Depp has family living in the area. To see all the images of Johnny Depp back in Owensboro, click here.