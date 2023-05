HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A juvenile has been charged with making a threat directed towards an Owensboro high school.

According to a news release, officers with the Owensboro Police Department were made aware of the threat on Tuesday, May 16 at approximately 2:09 p.m. After an investigation, the suspect was located and taken into custody and transported to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile is being charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.