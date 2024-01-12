HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College President Dr. Thomas Mitzel has announced his retirement following the conclusion of his current contract in December 2024.

Officials with the school state since becoming president in January 2020, Dr. Mitzel guided the College through significant times of change and progress with a focus on exceptional educational and community experiences.

Some examples include:

Introduction of the Three Pillars to guide the College to future success, providing the foundation for a comprehensive capital campaign

Restructuring the Board of Trustees, leading to increased guidance and participation

Acquisition, renovation and utilization of the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center, offering increased space during the COVID pandemic and alternative event venue for interna and external community members

A successful fifth year review of accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS)

“As I embark upon my fifth year as president at Kentucky Wesleyan College, I reflect on what has been a transformational experience for Rhonda and myself,” Dr. Mitzel said. “Working on a college campus brings new challenges and wonders each day. My time in Owensboro has been filled with exhilarating, busy, and at times, challenging ventures, none of which I would have missed. I am grateful for the opportunity to share these years with incredible students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends. “I look forward with great enthusiasm to the coming year,” said Dr. Mitzel. “We will continue to seek funding to strengthen our academic and athletic models and sustain the College for the next generation. I will assist the Trustees as needed to identify the ideal candidate to lead this fine institution to an even stronger future.”

“We thank Dr. Mitzel for his dedication and commitment to our College and its students,” Trustee Chairman Fred Wright ’80 said. “The Board of Trustees will work diligently to identify and name a president to continue the vital mission of Kentucky Wesleyan College. We are thankful that Dr. Mitzel will continue to serve and assist us in the transition throughout the year before beginning a well-deserved retirement with Rhonda and their extended family.”