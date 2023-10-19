HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) has announced a series of organizational changes to align itself for future stability.

KWC says its administration helped guide the strategic and structural changes to align with enrollment trends and efficiencies for longer-term challenges.

Officials say organizational changes are being made across the entirety of the campus including:

Elimination of positions, some of which are already vacant

Certain Athletic Programs

Comprehensive review and adjustment of contractual partnerships

Adjusted projections related to enrollment (on-campus and online)

Among the athletic programs being cut are the Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams and both indoor and outdoor Track & Field. Also, the Bowling and Cheer teams are being changed to club sports, which means that the university will not be funding them.

“During the course of our 165-year history, Kentucky Wesleyan College has adapted and adjusted to changing times with the incredible support of our alumni, friends and community partners,” said President Dr. Thomas Mitzel. “The impact this realignment and restructuring has on our KWC family members is what makes it incredibly difficult. However, it is necessary for the long-term sustainability of the College.”

KWC says impacted employees will receive compensation through November 30. Officials say those currently using Kentucky Wesleyan College tuition remission benefits for themselves or their dependents will continue to receive an equivalent scholarship through normal degree completion. Scholarships for impacted student-athletes will also be honored through degree completion.

A spokesperson says, “Students will continue to experience The Wesleyan Way with dedicated personal attention committed to the mission to nourish and prepare each intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.”