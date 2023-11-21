HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Owensboro Police Department have announced the creation of their Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy following approval from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

Officials say that over the last two years, OPD representatives have devoted countless hours to the academy’s development. In addition to developing curriculum and upgrading the range, the OPD also had a new 5,000 square foot building constructed featuring 2 classrooms, 3 offices, a fitness area, a kitchen, a simulator room and a firearm cleaning and maintenance room.

In November, the Law Enforcement Council heard a proposal from OPD officials to become a law enforcement basic training academy. The Council voted and approved the request. Recruits will receive training in a number of areas such as patrol procedures, criminal law and tactical response.