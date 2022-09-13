DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you want to help veterans of the bluegrass, Daviess County has an option that might be perfect for you. The county’s clerks office is giving out license plate birdhouses to those who make a $20 donation.

The donation supports H.A.V.E., also known as ‘Help A Veteran Everyday’. Several years ago, Letcher Co. Clerk Winston Meade started building the birdhouses and raised a lot of money for veterans.

The birdhouses were damaged by the torrential floods that impacted Eastern Kentucky earlier this year. Over 3,000 birdhouses were brought to a monthly meeting and were cleaned up by state and county officials.

Some of the specialty license plates to choose from include Breast Cancer Awareness, Fraternal Order of Police, Veterans, University of Kentucky and University of Louisville. Officials say H.A.V.E. money is divided between veterans homes across the state at the end of the year.

To make a donation and receive a birdhouse, visit the Daviess County Clerk Office. Click here for more information.