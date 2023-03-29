HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro man and woman are facing multiple charges after deputies say they were arrested during a drug bust on the city’s northwest side.

On Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the 4000 block of Creekside Court, officials say.

According to deputies, the warrant resulted in the seizure of multiple bags of marijuana, THC edibles, digital scales, a money counter, pipes, baggies and three loaded handguns. Officials say that one of the handguns was stolen from Pikeville.

Jason Bailey ((Courtesy: Daviess County Detention Center) Amanda Bailey (Courtesy: Daviess County Detention Center)

Two people were apprehended during the investigation — 49-year-old Jason Bailey and 39-year-old Amanda Bailey.

Jason Bailey is charged with:

Trafficking in Marijuana (8 oz to < 5 lbs) 1st Offense (Gun Enhancement)

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon (2 counts)

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy Possess (Gun Enhancement)

Endangering Welfare of a Minor

Bench Warrant (Non-Payment of Fines) (2 counts)

Amanda Bailey is charged with:

Trafficking in Marijuana (8 oz to < 5 Ibs) 1st Offense (Complicity)

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy Possess (Complicity)

Endangering Welfare of a Minor

NOTE: Amanda’s mugshot image is not available at the time of publishing.