DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health will be providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on December 15.

Officials say the lighted driving tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights.

Officials say those who visit will also support five non-profit agencies in Daviess County.