HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) closed its 24-hour helpline, so a local nonprofit filled the void.

Officials say Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders continued to offer its services alongside NEDA, which offered a 24/7 helpline during the pandemic. Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders, Inc. says NEDA reported its helpline calls increased to 107 percent, but as of June 1, NEDA shut down its eating disorders helpline.

“The closing of this helpline is extremely disappointing,” remarks Carolyn Ferber, executive director for Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders. “But Aubrey’s Song is here for our region, between Leitchfield and Paducah, as well as southern Indiana. We basically help anyone who calls us.”

Officials say eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of all mental health disorders. The foundation says only 10 percent of patients with an eating disorder ever receive any treatment, a number that is now certain to rise with the termination of the helpline.

Aubrey’s Song says it provides resource information, and makes referrals to providers familiar with the dynamics of eating disorders, and, if needed, higher level treatment centers in the region. The organization says people can contact Aubrey’s Song for support, resources, guidance and referrals for early intervention and treatment of eating disorders by calling 270-852-6514.