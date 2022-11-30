OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A local nonprofit is seeking food donations to help at-risk youth.

A spokesperson tells us Breaking The Cycle 2.0 Inc. is a nonprofit organization that mentors at risk-youth ages 10 through 17. Breaking The Cycle seeks to create opportunities for youth to have a compass for their future with an essential tool kit on their quest.

Officials say with community service being a big part of their program they find it essential to give back to individuals and families in need. A news release says we have decided all donate to an local organization that supports a great variety of children and families

Breaking The Cycle officials say the food drive goes from November 15 to December 15, and people can contribute by donating non-perishable items. All items can be dropped off at 1003 Omega Street in Owensboro. While the organization plans to donate food to a local organization, if there is anyone in immediate need Breaking The Cycle will be willing to help out any way it can.

For more information, people can contact Dugan Best Recreational Center at either breakingthecycle2019.20@gmail.com or (270) 687-8714.