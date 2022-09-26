OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend.

“This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners on social media. “This closure is due to lack of business and unable to negotiate lower food costs.”

Although staff will be losing their jobs in the closure, business owners assure they will be able to help out where needed.

“Staff that does not already have other jobs lined up, I will be assisting them with that,” they say online.

The restaurant urges everyone to come out to Y-Not this week while you still can. Their last “bike night” of the year will be on Thursday. Business owners say they want to thank all of those that have supported them and their staff.

