HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Marion VA Health Care System will host a PACT ACT Town Hall at Owensboro National Guard Armory on July 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to va.gov, the PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

(Courtesy: Marion VA Health Care System)

Event organizers say veterans, family members and caregivers can come to learn more about this new law and how it impacts all Veterans. The Marion VA Health Care System says those who are interested in the event should bring their DD 214, any supporting documents, ID and medical records.

Officials say Marion VA Executive Director Zach Sage will be the key speaker along with staff from the VA Regional Office based out of Louisville and multiple program staff from the Marion VA Health Care System and Owensboro VA Clinic.

Event organizers say while the PACT Act legislation does not have an expiration date, if Veterans are able to at minimal submit an “intent to file” prior to August 9, it will backdate their claims to the signing of the law August 10, 2022. Officials say this could mean a retroactive backpay for any approved claims.