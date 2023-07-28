HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An arraignment was held today for former Owensboro Public Schools (OPS) Superintendent Matthew Constant but was continued until August 2, 2023.

Officials state this is because the judge in his scheduled arraignment recused herself from the case. Officials also state it is their understanding that a special judge will be sought in the case.

Constant was arrested by the Kentucky State Police and is being charged with tampering with physical evidence and charges involving a minor. According to the citation, Constant admitted to tampering with physical evidence and attempted to procure and solcit sexual acts from minors, having full knowledge he was speaking with juvenile children.

The citation states he used multiple accounts from electronic devices to execute said acts.

Officials say the Daviess County Attorney’s Office opposed a reduction in bond and the amount remains at $35,000 full cash.

Constant was fired from OPS due to an alleged relationship between him and an unknown student.