HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies found more than they were expecting after arresting an Owensboro man last Wednesday afternoon.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over 38-year-old Jonathan B. Boone near the area of East 9th and Breckenridge streets for a traffic violation. According to a press release, Boone had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

While being put into the back of the patrol vehicle, Boone allegedly admitted to deputies that he had a bag of methamphetamine “inside” him.

Authorities say they got the bag out of him after bringing him to the Daviess County Detention Center. Boone faces charges of: