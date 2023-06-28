HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police suspect a missing girl from Owensboro could be on her way to Georgia.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, 13-year-old Genesis Echeberria-Reyes was last seen on Sunday and is considered an “endangered” runaway.

Officers say Echeberria-Reyes could possibly be heading towards Atlanta. She is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. We’re told she is 5’04” and weighs around 130 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.