OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Two convicted felons were arrested at an Owensboro motel early Tuesday morning during a drug bust.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on December 6, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Kentucky State Police conducted a search warrant of a room at the Cadillac Motel.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement officials found meth, drug paraphernalia, cash and a defaced gun inside the room. During the drug bust, authorities took into custody Dillon Lindsey, 23, and Cody Smathers, 27, both of Owensboro.

A mugshot of Dillon Lindsey is not immediately available. He faces charges of:

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>2 grams Methamphetamine) (Firearm Enhancement)

Possession of defaced firearm

Possession of handgun by convicted felon

Cody Smathers faces charges of:

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>2 grams Methamphetamine) (Firearm Enhancement)

Possession of handgun by convicted felon

