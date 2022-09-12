DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say troopers arrested an Owensboro man for various felonies stemming from a pursuit earlier this month.

Henry L. Kellems, 39, of Owensboro was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on Sunday evening. Kellems was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:

Wanton Endangerment 1 st Degree

Degree Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Fleeing/Evading Police, 1 st Degree (motor vehicle)

Degree (motor vehicle) Fleeing/Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot)

Criminal Mischief 3 rd Degree

Degree Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License

Reckless Driving

Disregarding Stop Sign

License Plate Not Illuminated

Police did not give further any details on the pursuit. He is being held in the jail on no bond.

