DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say troopers arrested an Owensboro man for various felonies stemming from a pursuit earlier this month.
Henry L. Kellems, 39, of Owensboro was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on Sunday evening. Kellems was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
- Fleeing/Evading Police, 1st Degree (motor vehicle)
- Fleeing/Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot)
- Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
- Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License
- Reckless Driving
- Disregarding Stop Sign
- License Plate Not Illuminated
Police did not give further any details on the pursuit. He is being held in the jail on no bond.
