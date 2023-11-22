HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the National Weather Service of Paducah, White Flag criteria will likely be met at least through the nights of November 22 through 27 in Daviess County.

Officials say a White Flag event signals the opening of an overnight emergency shelter that will be open to all men, women and children.

The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency says the hours of operation will go from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., unless beds are available at another shelter. The location will be at the Daniel Pitino Shelter. Meals will be available at the Daniel Pitino Shelter during normal meal hours.

Transportation options include:

Monday through Friday On White Flag nights, the Owensboro Transit System will provide free bus transportation to Daniel Pitino shelter between the hours of 4 to 6 p.m. People are asked to inform the bus driver they are going to the White Flag shelter.

Saturday and Sunday Contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter at 270-688-9000 if transportation is necessary.

As for self transportation, those seeking shelter on White Flag nights may transport themselves to Daniel Pitino Shelter between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

If residents have questions, they should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter at 270-688-9000.

Officials say come next week, there are forecasted overnight lows which will likely meet White Flag criteria again beginning Tuesday night possibly lasting into the weekend. As such, officials will reevaluate Monday and extend as necessary.