HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After two days of interviews, the Owensboro Board of Commissioners have voted and chosen a new person to fill a vacant seat.

Sharon NeSmith was sworn in Tuesday night and will serve until the end of the year. City commissioners say she was chosen out of 27 applicants that were interviewed.

“The Owensboro Board of Commissioners is humbled by the many individuals who applied and went through the interview process in an effort to serve their community,” says a city spokesperson.

A special election be held in November for the public to vote on who will serve the second and final year of the term which ends December 31, 2024.