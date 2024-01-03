HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say a grant will support the opening of a health clinic within the Daniel Pitino Shelter and will reduce the need for transporting individuals offsite to receive medical and behavioral healthcare.

Audubon Area Community Care Clinic (AACCC) announced it is receiving a three-year grant award totaling over $275,000 from Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), and these funds will support the new clinic.

“AACCC approached us with a very compelling grant proposal,” said Tom Stephens, President and CEO of KAHP. “In 2014, the McAuley Free Clinic serving the area was forced to close due to lack of funding. That created a healthcare desert of sorts. We saw an opportunity to make a substantial impact on increasing access to healthcare by funding the renovations and assisting with personnel costs. This was an easy decision for our grants committee – AACCC is a great organization with strong vision.”

AACCC is targeting a March opening for the clinic.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter is a homeless shelter that serves single women and families and is the primary soup kitchen for Daviess County. The organization currently works in close partnership with AACCC to ensure those utilizing the shelter have medical and behavioral healthcare. The Daniel Pitino Shelter’s location along with the bus stop outside the main entrance will allow AACCC to bring healthcare to the entire neighborhood and surrounding areas.