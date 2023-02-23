OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky lawmakers have proposed legislation to make city elections partisan, meaning candidates would have to declare a party.

Many cities across the Commonwealth hold non-partisan city commission races — including Owensboro. In those races, candidates do not run as republicans or democrats.

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson tells us he’s not a fan of the proposed legislation.

“It depends on the person and depends on the voter, basically in a town this size, it’s pretty much known how you feel in your position,” Mayor Watson explains. “I think most of the time in smaller towns like this, name recognition is more important to the people than what party you are in.”

The proposed legislation would require candidates to run under a party affiliation such as republicans, democrats or even as an independent.