HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – New playgrounds will be coming to two Owensboro parks.

Officials with Owensboro Parks & Recreation announced these playgrounds will be installed at Moneta Sleet Jr. Park and Ben Hawes Park this month.

Officials say crews will close the current playground at Moneta Sleet Jr. Park starting on Thursday, November 9, and the playground at Ben Hawes Park will close on Monday, November 13 with a planned reopening on the week of November 27, weather permitting.