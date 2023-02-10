OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is taking part in a mission to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

Officers are encouraging the public to join them Friday, February 17 at Kahawa Java for “Coffee with a Cop”.

“Have you ever had questions about what’s going on in your neighborhood?,” says the department in a social media post. “Have you ever wanted to meet and have a casual conversation with an officer?”

Owensboro Police say now is your opportunity to chat with officers at the event, which starts at 7 a.m. and wraps up at 9 a.m.

Kahawa Java is located at 2601 W Parrish Ave in Owensboro. Coffee with a Cop started over ten years ago and has since held numerous events across the United States.