HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The sheriff says the bridge is back open as of 11:34 a.m.

The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says Northbound on the Blue Bridge is currently closed to traffic at this time while Spencer County works a collision.

The sheriff tells us it was a personal injury accident in a construction zone near the Blue Bridge. The sheriff says the accident happened around 9:45 a.m.

Officials say the northbound lane is closed while crews clean up the crash.

The sheriff tells us there was one injury and an ambulance was called, but the sheriff cannot confirm if the person was taken to the hospital.