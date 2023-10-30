HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Meteorologist Ron Rhodes will be a guest speaker for the November Rooster Booster.

Officials say the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host its November Rooster Booster breakfast on November 2 at 7:30 a.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce says the program will recognize its Chamber Members who have registered their business to participate in the 2023 Shop Owensboro. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to get their flu shot at Rooster Booster provided by Owensboro Health.

People can make their reservations and pay online at or call the Chamber office at (270) 926-1860 by noon November 1.