OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro.

The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police say the victim was seen partially in the roadway. OPD says injuries on the victim’s body and roadway evidence appeared consistent with the victim being struck by or falling from a moving vehicle.

OPD says on August 18, the Daviess County Coroner’s Office identified Simpson, and confirmed that Simpson died as a result of his injuries.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.