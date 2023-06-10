OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Cosplayers and anime fans alike showed up in droves this weekend for the annual return of OMG!Con. The convention celebrates all things anime, pop-culture and gaming.

Since its humble beginnings in 2006, the convention has exploded in size and popularity. The first OMG!con was held in Paducah but has since migrated over to Owensboro.

It features a wide variety of activities for attendees including guest panels, local vendors and even a dance party.

“OMG!Con is one of my favorite things to go to every year. It’s just a really fun environment where people can come together who enjoy anime, comic books, lots of different things,” says Jodi Moffett, a vendor at this year’s convention. “We all come together, have a good time and it’s really just a fun atmosphere.”

The event runs though 2 a.m. and will return Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.