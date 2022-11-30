OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Nearly 60 years of history will come crashing down on Sunday as Owensboro Municipal Utilities plans to demolish the Elmer Smith Station stacks.

Constructed in 1964, the power plant has provided electricity to residents for decades until it closed in 2020. Since then, Elmer Smith Station has gone through some decommissioning and demolition.

“The skyline of our community will be forever changed by this historic event,” says an OMU spokesperson.

OMU officials are set to demolish the stacks on Sunday, December 4 at 8 a.m. Please note the following regarding the felling event:

Highway 144 will be closed from Daniels Lane to the overpass, with traffic being rerouted. Cars will not be allowed to park along Highway 144. We anticipate the closure to begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 8:15 a.m.

Law enforcement and other emergency personnel will be on site to ensure no one enters the designated perimeter.

A series of siren blasts will be made at intervals leading up to the felling: at two minutes and one minute, followed by a countdown to the felling event.

Upon the felling, those nearby may hear a loud initial boom, feel the ground shake slightly, and see a dust cloud which will settle within minutes. Ground vibrations will be monitored.

