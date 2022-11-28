OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died Monday night in an equipment accident, according to the Owensboro Times.

The online newspaper reports that a member of a contracting crew was killed in the accident in the Stonegate neighborhood.

Officials say to avoid the area, which is known to draw visitors for its Christmas light decorations. The Owensboro Times says that although it did happen near the popular lighting displays, it did not happen on the display property.

We sent a crew to the scene and are waiting for more information from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office as well as the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.