OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) arrested a man after finding out an alleged accidental discharge was actually the result of a fight.

OPD says on August 18, around 12:48 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Orchard Street in reference to someone who had been shot. OPD says when officers arrived, they met with the victim who reported having an accidental discharge. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say detectives did interviews, collected evidence and executed a search warrant on the residence and figured out that the victim was shot during a physical altercation.

OPD says detectives arrested Richard G. Ogle, 36, of Owensboro, for Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree. Officers say Ogle has also been charged in the past with the following: