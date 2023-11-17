OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash on East 22nd and Veach Road in Owensboro might have occurred due to the driver suffering from a “possible medical emergency.”

According to Officer Dylan Evans of the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), the operator of the vehicle suffered a possible medical emergency, leading to several vehicles being struck. One vehicle then impacted a building. The operator has what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance for evaluation.

Officials say the city engineer has also been called to the scene to access the damage and OPD is investigating.