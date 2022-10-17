OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail after he tried to make an illegal purchase.

According to OPD, detectives learned on Friday that a convicted felon tried to buy a handgun at a local firearms dealer.

Investigators revealed that Kenneth W. Givens had falsified information on an official form in order to buy the gun. Police say Givens was convicted on a felony charge out of Tennessee.

Kenneth W. Givens was arrested and charged with Fraudulent Firearm Transaction, a Class D Felony.

The Owensboro Police Department says they continue to work closely with federal

law enforcement partners to stop attempts of illegally purchasing and possessing firearms.

