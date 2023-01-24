OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department says there was a crash involving a school bus on Monday around 3:05 p.m.

Officials say the incident happened at the corner of McConnell and East 26th Street in Owensboro near a bus stop.

A woman who was waiting for her children at the bus stop saw the crash happen. She says a man sped through a stop sign and had two children in the car with him.

“He completely ran the stop sign going well over the 30mph speed limit,” says the witness. “He was high on marijuana and had 2 children in the car with him. The bus held 3 students, the driver and a driver’s assistant. They all seemed to be okay, just shaken up. The man was arrested on at least a DWI.”

Owensboro Police confirmed there were no injuries but could not confirm the arrest yet, saying the investigation is ongoing at this time.

This story will be updated.