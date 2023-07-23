HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) posted some information about the two Calhoun women who went missing very early Saturday morning.

OPD says Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne, 59, were last seen in Owensboro around about 11:30 p.m. on July 21. OPD says both women are in the company of each other, and police say the relationship between the two is mother and daughter, respectively.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department)

Police say the two were last spotted in a Black 2010 Toyota Highlander, with a Kentucky plate that read 278NHM.

OPD says if anyone has any information that may help police locate them, people are asked to please call OPD at 270-687-8888, leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484 or contact another local law enforcement agency.