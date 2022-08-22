OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says the recovery of eleven stolen cars led to the arrest of a juvenile last Friday.

OPD accuses the juvenile of stealing cars in Owensboro over the past several months. During the investigation, police say they also found property that was reported stolen out of multiple vehicles.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and taken to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention on charges of:

Theft by Unlawful Taking (Automobile) – Over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000 – 6 Counts

Theft by Unlawful Taking (Automobile) – Over $1,000 but less than $10,000 – 7 Counts

Theft by Unlawful Taking (Firearm) – 2 Counts

Theft by Unlawful Taking (Contents from a Vehicle) – Over $1,000 but less than $10,000

Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

Authorities say the juvenile has previously been charged with:

Theft by Unlawful Taking (Automobile) – Over $1,000 but less than $10,000

Theft by Unlawful Taking (Contents from a Vehicle) – Over $500 but less than $1,000

Theft-Receipt of Stolen Credit/Debit Card

Receiving Stolen Property (Tools)

Leaving Scene of Accident – Failure to Render Aid or Assistance

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

No Operator’s License – 2 Counts

Failure to Produce an Insurance Card

Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree

Detectives say they are investigating more cases that could be linked to the suspect. Anyone with additional information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.