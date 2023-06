HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred the night of June 24.

Officials with the department say it happened in the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue, which resulted in the death of a 16-year-old juvenile male.

Officials state the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Tips will be anonymous.