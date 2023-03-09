OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police say two guns were seized from juveniles this week, but now they believe the juveniles may have been involved in a previous car theft two days before.

According to OPD, the juveniles were caught with two loaded handguns late Monday night. Police say the duo was found near unattended cars.

Several days later, police discovered more findings during their investigation. Officers believe the two juveniles were involved in a theft of a gun from a vehicle in the 1000 Block of Goetz Drive on March 5.

Additionally, police say the juveniles also were in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the 1500 Block of Richbrooke Trace on March 6.

Juvenile #1 was charged with:

Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense

Possession of Marijuana (Enhancement)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess (Enhancement)

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Firearm

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000

Juvenile #2 was charged with: