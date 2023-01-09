OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find a missing 15-year-old by the name of Brooklyn Moore.

OPD says Moore was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink t-shirt, black leggings and white tennis shoes. Police describe Moore as having hazel eyes, brown hair and standing at 5’3″. OPD asks for people to contact their local law enforcement agency if they see her.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department)

Police ask if anyone has any information that may help us locate this juvenile, please call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.