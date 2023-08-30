HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to locate missing juvenile Mark Allen.

OPD says Allen is 15 and is from Owensboro. Police say Allen is six feet tall, has blonde hair and green eyes. OPD says he has been missing since August 25.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department)

Police say Allen was once seen in Owensboro wearing blue shorts and a light gray shirt.

OPD asks if anyone has any information about Allen’s location, they should call law enforcement, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.